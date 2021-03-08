A boy, Parker Lee Drehobl born to Zachary David Drehobl and Amanda Rae Blancato on February 23, 2021, of Bowdoinham, Maine. Siblings Jordan and Jayden Glover, Chase Drehobl and Rylee McWamara.
