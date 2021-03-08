Midcoast Conservancy will offer a virtual event, “Rewilding Your Yard: How Doing Can Less Can Bring You More,” on Thursday, March 11, from 6:30-8 p.m. Lucy Birkett, ecology enthusiast and ecosystem gardener, will explore how gardens, yards and landscapes can be enhanced to benefit wildlife and insects and strengthen resiliency.

Birkett will show attendees how to grow native perennials, shrubs and trees, and will recommend specific strategies and resources. Birkett will draw on her own lessons from “rewilding” her quarter-acre yard and experiences in restoring ecological health to large and small areas of land.

After a brief presentation, she will take questions from participants. Attendees are invited to submit questions with their registration if they prefer.

Birkett consults in the areas of ecological landcare, wildlife gardening, plant identification and inventory and ecosystem-centered design. She is also a grower of native perennials, shrubs and trees and often works on farms.

To register, visit https://www.midcoastconservancy.org/events/rewilding-your-yard-when-less-is-more/.