Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, and Rep. Allison Hepler, D-Woolwich, will hold virtual public office hours at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 3 via Zoom.

Public office hours provide local residents a chance to meet with their elected officials, ask questions and get help with legislative or state government matters.

The legislators will give updates on their work on various policy committees and of the legislature’s work more broadly. To RSVP on Facebook, visit https://fb.me/e/271oIIN74. To register for the Zoom, visit tinyurl.com/SenVitelliRepHeplerOfficeHours, or join by phone toll-free by dialing 877-853-5247 and entering meeting ID 986 2617 9419 when prompted. Questions will be taken live on the Zoom or can be submitted ahead of time at tinyurl.com/SenVitelliRepHeplerQuestions.

