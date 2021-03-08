2021 Portland Sea Dogs games at Hadlock Field will start at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays, and at 1 p.m. on Sundays, the team announced Monday.

Exception to the Saturday start times will be in May (the 8th and 29th) and September (11th). Those games will start at 1 p.m.

The Sea Dogs are scheduled to start the season on May 4 against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. This year, minor league baseball teams are playing six-game series with opponents that run from Tuesdays through Sundays.

The team is working with state officials on seating capacity and safety protocols at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs hope to have about 2,000 fans attend games, or 28 percent of capacity, according to general manager and team president Geoff Iacuessa. The team will release details on tickets at a later date.

