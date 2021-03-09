NEWPORT — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a vehicle outside a Newport business.

Police have not yet identified the man, whose body was found on Monday morning. Newport police said the death appeared to occur under unusual circumstances.

The man’s body was found in the car outside a printing business, WCSH-TV reported. The owner of the business, Kelly-Smith Printing, called police when they saw the car parked in their parking lot because they suspected it might have been stolen, WCSH-TV reported.

Police then investigated and found the man’s body. The body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

