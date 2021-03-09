Mary Louise (Wiswell) Judkins Libby 1927 – 2021 ORR’S ISLAND – Mary Libby passed away peacefully March 5, 2021 at home on Orr’s Island with her family present. She was born June 29, 1927 to Ruth (Savage) Wiswell and Harry Steves Wiswell. Growing up during the depression, her father lost his job and joined the CCC. They moved often, living in Bangor and Brewer, Maine, Camden and Elizabethtown, N.J., Tampa, Fla., Cambridge and Belmont, Mass., and summered in Mt. Desert Ferry, Maine. Mary graduated from grammar school in Hancock, graduated from South Portland High School and attended The University of Maine in Orono. Mary’s career was as a rural mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, which she retired from after over 30 years of service. Mary started her love of horses at an early age, starting in Mt. Desert Ferry with her friend, Marion. She participated in horse shows and has ribbons from 1940s into the ’80s, including several Maine state championships. Mary taught horsemanship at T-Ledge Camp in South Portland where she met Marshall. She married Marshall Emery Judkins on Oct. 3, 1946 and moved to Orr’s Island, allowing her to fulfill a dream of living on a farm and being on the seashore. Her love of horses was shared with many as they hosted shows in the field “down back” at Hillcrest Stables on Orr’s Island from 1958-1964, and countless kids from the islands learned how to ride on Mary’s horses. After her husband Marshall passed away, Mary married Kenneth Jenness Libby in October of 1989, and moved to Freeport. She continued to have horses, the last of which she had to give up riding after she turned 87. Thanks to Riding to the Top Therapeutic Riding Center, she was able to ride again in 2019 at the age of 92! She and Ken had a condo in Florida that she wintered at for the past 25 years. Mary was also a dog lover, especially her Labs, the last of whom was “Spock.” Among other things, Mary loved swimming, be it in the ocean, the “Y”, or at the condo. Another pastime of hers was making Christmas wreathes for family and friends every year (and even had help from Tigger occasionally.) Her other loves were square dancing, breakfast and dinners at the American Legion and lunches at the Elks Club in Brunswick. Mary is predeceased by her husbands, Marshall (1978) and Ken (2002); and her eldest son, Mark (Marshall Jr. 2011) and stepson, Lance Libby. She is survived by her sister, Joan Beach, Latham N.Y.; son, Richard Judkins, Orr’s Island, daughters, Nancy Gagnon, Albany N.Y., Shirley Regan (and Daniel Cason), Hollywood, Fla., Betsy Leland (and spouse Peter Leland), Orr’s Island, daughter-in-law Theresa Judkins, Orr’s Island, stepson, Mark Libby (and Cindy Libby) Cumberland, stepdaughter, Coleen Corkum, Bowdoin, and stepdaughter-in-law, Linda Libby, Bowdoinham; grandchildren, Jennifer Gagnon (and Russell Tice) Emily and Sarah Judkins, Allyson Judkins; great-grandchildren, Sydney, Madelyn and Lily Tice; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren on the Libby side; and several nieces and nephews. Burial and a Memorial Service will be held later in the spring on Orr’s Island, the date and time will be announced. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Orr’s and Baileys Island Fire Dept.

