FALMOUTH – Elisabeth Perrault Hooper, 53, passed away at her home in Falmouth, Maine, on March 3, 2021, after a long battle with inflammatory breast cancer.

Read the full version of her obituary online at: http://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/portland-me/elisabeth-hooper-10083609#remembering

Liz was born April 11, 1967, to Dr. Thomas S. Perrault Sr. and Sandra Giles Perrault. She grew up in Methuen, Massachusetts, and attended the University of Maine in Orono where she met her future husband, Timothy Hooper.

Tim and Liz settled in Falmouth, Maine, to raise their two daughters, Abigail and Amelia. Liz’s greatest love was for her family: her husband Tim, with whom she celebrated 25 years of marriage last year; Abigail Elisabeth Hooper, a senior at Merrimack College; and Amelia Moore Hooper, a sophomore at Falmouth High School. Liz was completely committed to her children, husband and the concept of family. They were her greatest joy in life, and her biggest regret was that she would not be present in person at their special moments, great and small in the future.

Beginning when she was an infant, Elizabeth spent part of every summer at the Greater Boston YMCA’s Sandy Island family camp on Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire, a tradition that spanned 53 years and was only interrupted by the pandemic. She embraced the Sandy spirit and it influenced her greatly throughout her entire life. Liz introduced friends to Sandy, and many of her lifelong friends are from the Sandy Island family.

Liz also enjoyed traveling, gardening, boating on Casco Bay, tennis, games, cooking, Christmas, and ‘puttering’ about her home. She was known as being (overly) prepared, and always could pull just what was needed out of her bag. Her girls’ friends could count on Liz asking 1,000 questions on any car ride. She was genuinely interested and earned the trust and admiration of many young people. She was elegant, yet down to earth at the same time. Liz was always first in line to help others, without being asked. She had a way of making people feel special and wrote beautiful letters and notes for every occasion.

Liz was very spiritual, always seeing the best in people. Helping everyone. She studied and became a Reiki Master of Masters. She was a very powerful healer and believed deeply that you could heal, evolve, or manifest with the power of Reiki. Liz’s last piece of wisdom to her girls was that life is about kindness and gratitude. She told them to be kind to everyone. That love is the power of the universe. And to be thankful for all our blessings. Every day.

Liz was also fierce and had a warrior spirit. She was a lioness who could advocate well for herself, family, and friends. But always for the highest and best good. She lifted-up so many. In the last few years of her life, Liz showed incredible strength and perseverance in her battle with Inflammatory Breast Cancer (IBC). Those unfamiliar with her journey with cancer can learn more at: http://www.caringbridge.org/visit/elisabethhooper. Despite the dominant role fighting cancer played in Liz’s life the past three years, she asked to be remembered with joy, not suffering. As Tim said, “Liz’s story is not one of illness, it is one of love.”

Tim, Abigail, and Amelia would like to thank the army of loving relatives, friends, and caregivers who have supported Liz and her family. Special thanks to her team at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Hope Lodge, and to her spiritual sisters, of whom there were so, so many, who provided prayer, love and support throughout her journey. The list of people to thank is endless and a testament to the way Liz lived her life. She was a beacon of light and the love that has poured forth was a reflection of this.

Due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions on indoor gatherings, a date for Memorial Service has not been set. A traditional Memorial Service is being planned and will be held in Methuen, Massachusetts on a date and time to be announced. In addition, a less formal service and celebration of life is being planned and will be held in Maine this summer.

Sign up for updates on either the Jones, Rich and Barnes website or Caring Bridge.org.

﻿

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous