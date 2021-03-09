SACO – Richard Allen Harvey, 59, of Saco, Maine, died with his family by his side on March 5, 2021.

Dick, as he was fondly known as was born on Jan. 30, 1962, to John J. and Mildred L. Harvey of Saco, Maine. His father was an attorney in the York County area. His mother worked for several years in the Biddeford/Saco area and had her hands full raising three boys.

Dick spent his summers boating, fishing, and riding his Harleys. Dick attended Saco schools throughout his life and graduated from in 1980. He worked for years in the landscaping business. Wherever he went, he was always leaving his trademark trimming friend’s landscape. He later worked in the building trades of plumbing, heating, and carpentry.

He was an active member of Pop’s Tavern. His interests included family, gardening, fishing/ice fishing, hunting, and long Harley motorcycle rides. He most enjoyed spending time with family and friends swimming and fishing on lakes and ponds throughout the State of Maine. He loved watching his beloved Thornton Academy Trojans football team with his former teammates win multiple state football championships. He devoted much of his time and energy later in life as a caregiver to his mother.

Dick is survived by his wife, Michele V. Harvey of Saco, son, Harlin Jeffrey Harvey of Biddeford, and stepson, Marshal VanderBloeman of Saco, mother, Mildred L. Harvey of Saco; brothers, John Harvey and his wife, Amy of Charleston, S.C., and Michael Harvey and his wife Kim of Westbrook; four nieces, Brittany Isaacson, Sarah Harvey, Emily Harvey, and Hannah Harvey and one nephew, Tyler Harvey. And all others who knew and loved him.

A memorial service will be held in Saco at a date to be determined.

Arrangements by Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home Lewiston, Maine 784-4023.

For those wishing to make memorial or honorary contributions in Dick’s memory, please consider Hospice of Southern Maine,

390 US Route One,

Scarborough, ME 04074-9928.

