Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Tues.  3/16  2 p.m.  Climate Action Commission

Tues.  3/16  6 p.m.  Board of Assessment Review

Wed.  3/17  2 p.m.  Community Development Committee

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon.  3/15  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  3/16  7:15 p.m.  Village Review Board

Wed.  3/17  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  3/17  6:15 p.m.  Appointment Committee

Wed.  3/17  7 p.m.  School Board Workshop

Thur.  3/18  4:30 p.m.  Sewer Department

Thur.  3/18  5 p.m.  Police Review Committee

Thur.  3/18  5 p.m.  Streetlight Review Committee

Thur.  3/18  6:30 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  3/15  1 p.m.  Board of Selectmen Workshop

Mon.  3/15  5 p.m.  Mitchell Field Committee Workshop

Wed.  3/17  2:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  3/17  4:15 p.m.  Recycling Committee

Wed.  3/17  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  3/18  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen Meeting

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues.  3/16  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  3/17  8 a.m.  Topsham Development, Inc.

Wed.  3/17  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Thur.  3/18  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

