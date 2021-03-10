Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Tues. 3/16 2 p.m. Climate Action Commission

Tues. 3/16 6 p.m. Board of Assessment Review

Wed. 3/17 2 p.m. Community Development Committee

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon. 3/15 6:30 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 3/16 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board

Wed. 3/17 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee

Wed. 3/17 6:15 p.m. Appointment Committee

Wed. 3/17 7 p.m. School Board Workshop

Thur. 3/18 4:30 p.m. Sewer Department

Thur. 3/18 5 p.m. Police Review Committee

Thur. 3/18 5 p.m. Streetlight Review Committee

Thur. 3/18 6:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon. 3/15 1 p.m. Board of Selectmen Workshop

Mon. 3/15 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Committee Workshop

Wed. 3/17 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 3/17 4:15 p.m. Recycling Committee

Wed. 3/17 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 3/18 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Meeting

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues. 3/16 7 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 3/17 8 a.m. Topsham Development, Inc.

Wed. 3/17 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Thur. 3/18 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen

