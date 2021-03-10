Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Tues. 3/16 2 p.m. Climate Action Commission
Tues. 3/16 6 p.m. Board of Assessment Review
Wed. 3/17 2 p.m. Community Development Committee
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 3/15 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 3/16 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board
Wed. 3/17 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 3/17 6:15 p.m. Appointment Committee
Wed. 3/17 7 p.m. School Board Workshop
Thur. 3/18 4:30 p.m. Sewer Department
Thur. 3/18 5 p.m. Police Review Committee
Thur. 3/18 5 p.m. Streetlight Review Committee
Thur. 3/18 6:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 3/15 1 p.m. Board of Selectmen Workshop
Mon. 3/15 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Committee Workshop
Wed. 3/17 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 3/17 4:15 p.m. Recycling Committee
Wed. 3/17 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 3/18 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Meeting
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Tues. 3/16 7 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 3/17 8 a.m. Topsham Development, Inc.
Wed. 3/17 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Thur. 3/18 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen
