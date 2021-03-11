An armed man was in a standoff with police Thursday morning after being pursued by authorities across central Maine.

An emergency dispatch report said multiple police units were responding to a scene on East River Road in the vicinity of the Clinton-Skowhegan border where a person with a gun was barricaded in a car following a chase with police. The person has felony warrants and has shown a gun, the report said.

Police said the high-speed chase went through Benton and Clinton before police laid down spike mats and stopped the vehicle on East River Road in Skowhegan. East River Road was shut down from Clinton to Oak Pond Road, police said.

In a statement, Maine State Police did not immediately confirm any of those details, saying only that state police were assisting Clinton Police “with a critical incident on the East River Road in Clinton,” in an area at the border between Clinton and Skowhegan.

Also assisting at the scene were the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, Maine Warden Service, Skowhegan Police Department, according to the state police statement.

“There is no threat to the public. This is an active scene and no further details at this time,” the state police statement said.

This story will be updated.

