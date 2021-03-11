WASHINGTON — Four former presidents are urging Americans to get vaccinated as soon as COVID-19 doses are available to them, as part of a campaign to overcome hesitancy about the shots.
Two public service announcements from the Ad Council and the business-supported COVID Collaborative feature Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter as well as first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, and Rosalynn Carter. All of them have received doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.
In a 60-second spot, the former presidents say what they’re most looking forward to once the pandemic ends.
Clinton, 74, says he wants to “go back to work and I want to be able to move around.” Obama, 59, says he wants to be able to visit with his mother-in-law, “to hug her, and see her on her birthday.” Bush, 74, talks about “going to opening day in Texas Rangers stadium with a full stadium.”
Carter, 96, says he got vaccinated to help end the pandemic “as soon as possible.”
The video features photos of the former presidents and their spouses with syringes in their upper arms as they urge Americans to “roll up your sleeve and do your part” by getting vaccinated.
A separate 30-second ad was filmed hours after President Joe Biden’s inauguration at Arlington National Cemetery. It features Bush, Obama and Clinton encouraging vaccinations.
“The science is clear,” Bush says. “These vaccines will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease.” Obama calls them, the “first step to ending the pandemic and moving our country forward.”
Former President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, do not appear in the campaign. Trump was still in office when the ex-presidents’ project began in December, according to the Ad Council, and he did not attend President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, when Obama, Bush and Clinton gathered together in person to film. A Trump adviser revealed last week that the Trumps were vaccinated in private before leaving the White House on Inauguration Day.
The ad campaign comes as U.S. supply of the coronavirus vaccines continues to ramp up and as public health experts worry that some Americans may choose not to get vaccinated, which would slow the country’s path toward “herd immunity” to the virus.
The “It’s Up to You” campaign encourages Americans to visit www.GetVaccineAnswers.org to get the facts about the vaccines.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also involved in the education initiative.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Supreme Court calls off arguments over Medicaid work requirements, in light of Biden changes
-
Nation & World
Dozens of Democratic state lawmakers demand Cuomo’s resignation
-
Do This
Press Play: Listen to ‘Reverse Cowboy’ by W.O.W.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
More school days for Saco PreK-8 students starting April 5
-
Varsity Maine
Tuesday’s high school roundup: Milestone for Thornton Academy’s Jones
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.