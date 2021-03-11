Lisbon’s town council has met resistance over its plan to close lower Main Street to traffic this summer.

The town had closed the same area last summer as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, believing it would encourage outdoor events and dining in a safer manner.

“It was kind of presented to us as a COVID accommodation and everybody went along with it,” said Lisbon resident Sharon Wright. “So they have decided to close the street again and immediately, dialogue began.”

Wright said the space at Moxie Plaza wasn’t used much last summer and questioned the need for it this summer.

“The state guidelines are changing as we speak and maybe we’re planning all of this a little too soon without really getting solid input,” Wright said.

Gov. Janet Mills announced last week she is rolling back restrictions on public gatherings. Indoor capacity will increase to 50% starting March 26 and to 75% on May 24. The capacity for outdoor gatherings will increase to 50% starting March 26 and 100% starting May 24.

Wright is one of nearly 600 people who had signed an online petition as of Thursday afternoon opposing closing Main Street. The petition, which is through change.org, doesn’t trigger any official action.

Michelle Kenney, a Durham resident who works in Lisbon, is also opposed to the Main Street closure, citing traffic concerns. When the traffic light is turned off at Route 196 and Main Street that normally directs traffic down Main Street, it backs up traffic and at times, all the way across the bridge between Lisbon and Durham, Kenney said.

“It’s just been a good wholesome town and now it’s just turning into a traffic jam and a lot of safety concerns on side roads,” Kenney said.

Kenney said she has forwarded the petition to the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

Council chairperson Allen Ward said Thursday that Main Street closure plan is intended to improve the Main Street closure the town instituted last summer. Ward said the council isn’t scheduled to reconsider closing Main Street. However, Ward said other councilors could decide to bring the issue back before the council.

“Anything is possible,” he said.

Ross Cunningham of Positive Change Lisbon said the business organization will be doing all it can to help businesses on Main Street with marketing and planning events if the town moves forward with closing Main Street.

