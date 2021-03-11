Drive thru fish dinner – Friday, March 12, 4:30-6 p.m. St. Anthony Parish, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. Baked haddock, green beans, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, roll and dessert. $10. To benefit St. Anthony Parish. Pick up dinners in lower church parking lot.

Takeout bean supper – Saturday, March 13, 4:30-6 p.m., Buxton Centre Baptist Church, 938 Long Plains Road, Buxton. Two kinds of beans, hot dogs, chop suey, coleslaw and apple crisp or brownies. $8. Call 929-3011 to order.

Pre-pay drive-thru fish dinner – Friday, March 19, St. Anne’s Church, Gorham. Baked haddock, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, peas, roll and dessert. $12. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus. FMI, visit www.gorhamknights.org or call 207-550-1320. Check website for snow date cancellation info.

Drive up bean supper – Saturday, March 20, 5-6 p.m, AMVET Post 6, Route 100, New Gloucester (across from Frozen Custard). Two kinds of beans, American chop suey, coleslaw, biscuits and brown bread and a mystery dessert. $8. To order ahead, call Bruce at 210-5630.

