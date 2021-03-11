Native was distinguished flyer

The name of the late U.S. Coast Guard Vice Admiral John Currier, a Westbrook native, is inscribed on a statue at the Smithsonian in Washington D.C., his father said Saturday during a visit to the Westbrook Historical Society.

Bill Currier said his son, who died a year ago at age 68 in Michigan, was recognized as a recipient of the Harmon International Trophy in 1980.

As a Coast Guard helicopter pilot and then a lieutenant junior grade, John Currier flew a night mission that rescued 10 crew members from a fishing vessel on fire in heavy seas and high winds off New Bedford, Massachusetts, his father said.

“John and his crew managed to save all of them,” said Bill Currier, a World War II Navy veteran with six battle stars.

He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and named international aviator of the year for the daring rescue. He joined the ranks of Charles Yeager, Jimmy Doolittle and Charles Lindberg among others recipients of the honor.

His father and mother, Bill and Janet, several years ago spotted their son’s name on a statue while visiting the Smithsonian

He said his son didn’t even know it it was there.

John Currier graduated from Cheverus High School and is a University of Southern Maine alumnus. He retired as Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard in 2014.

Mike Sanphy, historical society president and former city mayor, said Currier as a three-star admiral achieved the highest military rank of anyone in the history of Westbrook.

Before signing up with the Coast Guard, Currier served as an officer with Westbrook Police Department, Sanphy said.

Pantry reduces hours

The Westbrook Food Panty will cut back its curbside hours on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month starting next month, according to Jeanne Rielly, the pantry’s director.

The new Tuesday hours beginning April 13 will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Until then, the pantry will be open on the second and fourth Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The pantry is at the community center, 426 Bridge St., door 25.

“We offer a box of nonperishables, produce, milk, eggs, cheese, soap and toilet paper,” Rielly said. “Perhaps butter and even more possible, fish or hot dogs.”

The pantry prepares emergency bags for the Brown Street center and for the General Assistance Office.

