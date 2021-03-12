SOUTH PARIS — Former Auburn lawyer and one-time district attorney candidate Seth Carey is back in Maine after his arrest in Florida on a fugitive from justice warrant.

Carey, 46, of 455 High St., Rumford was taken into custody at gunpoint March 2 in Orlando and was extradited to Maine, arriving Thursday, where he is facing felony charges of criminal attempted gross sexual assault and criminal attempted aggravated sex trafficking, as well as misdemeanor charges of unlawful sexual contact, engaging a prostitute and two counts of domestic violence assault.

He posted $2,000 cash bail Thursday and was freed from Oxford County Jail in Paris.

Because Carey had practiced as a defense attorney in the Rumford area and, later, in Auburn, the local District Attorney’s Office referred investigation into any possible criminal conduct to the Maine State Police in conjunction with the Hancock County District Attorney’s Office in Ellsworth.

The charges stem from allegations brought by a 34-year-old woman who reported to the Rumford Police Department that Carey had sexually assaulted her. Police began investigating those allegations in March 2018.

