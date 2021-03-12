Spaghetti dinners

If you love spaghetti, then Saturday, March 20, is your lucky day. Two organizations are holding takeout spaghetti dinners to raise money for their projects.

American Legion Post 67 will host a drive-up dinner from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Community Center (on Depot Street), including spaghetti and sauce, salad, garlic bread and dessert. The cost is $8 per person and proceeds benefit the Legion post.

The Bridgton/Fryeburg Knights of Columbus are also sponsoring a takeout spaghetti dinner later the same day at 5 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 South High St. The menu features spaghetti and meatballs, salad, garlic bread and brownies, all $8 per meal. Funds raised will go towards a new street sign for the church. Call Bob Pelletier at 647-8440 with any questions.

Affordable health plans

Help is available for those who may have lost their health care coverage due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new open enrollment period is through May 15, so now is the time to enroll or change your plan through the Affordable Care Act health insurance marketplace. Certified Marketplace Navigator Amy March is available to help you understand your options and offers free, unbiased help over the phone, sponsored by Western Maine Community Action. Many people qualify for tax credits that lower their monthly premiums and referrals for help with MaineCare and Medicare are also available. For remote access appointments and phone-based assistance, call Amy March at 452-2493. Visit healthcare.gov to learn more.

Construction projects

A sure sign of spring is when heavy equipment appears and road work and other major construction projects start up around the area. Such projects may be a disruption but the benefits are worthwhile. Bridgton will begin the next stage of its wastewater system expansion soon, which will include preparations for enabling residents to hook up to the new system. Work is expected to start in April and be completed in the spring of 2022. Letters with more information will be sent out to property owners who can connect to the system.

The Maine Department of Transportation has also allocated funds for drainage improvement and culvert replacement on Routes 117 and 107 in Bridgton, as well as paving nearly 4.5 miles from Route 302 to Route 35 in Bridgton and Harrison. For more information and a statewide list of DOT projects, go to maine.gov/mdot/projects/workplan/.

Perri Black may be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: