I am writing in support of L.D. 2, the bill that requires all state legislation to be assessed for its racial impact.

Racist behavior exists on a policy level, not just an individual level, and it needs to be addressed on a policy level. Not only is racism morally wrong, it bleeds our society of talent and skills.

A 2020 report by analysts at Citigroup calculated that if America had adopted policies to close the Black-white economic gap 20 years ago, U.S. gross domestic product would be an estimated $16 trillion higher. That’s a lot of money to leave on the table.

I encourage fellow Mainers to think about the impact racism and racist policies have on us all and invite you to support L.D. 2.

Jeanie Barnard, LCSW

Yarmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: