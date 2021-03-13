CUMBERLAND — The Greely girls’ basketball team celebrated its triumphant past and hinted that more greatness is in store when it hosted Yarmouth in its season finale Saturday afternoon.

Senior stars Camille Clement and Mollie Obar, who were part of back-to-back state championship teams, combined for 40 points, while junior Chelsea Graiver stuffed the stat sheet, and the Rangers gradually pulled away for a 61-35 victory.

Clement led the way with 26 points, including the 200th 3-pointer of her career. Obar added 14 and Graiver had 13 as the Rangers won their ninth straight game and finished 11-1.

“We definitely finished the season strong,” said Greely Coach Todd Flaherty. “We won our last game of the year, which is always the goal. The girls made the best of a strange situation. We had fun.”

Greely’s long-range success began just 12 seconds in when Clement made a 3. Obar added a pair in the first quarter, but the Rangers only held a 13-12 lead after eight minutes. Yarmouth’s Margaret McNeil banked home a prayer from beyond halfcourt at the horn to keep the Clippers close.

That didn’t give the Clippers momentum, though, as Greely scored the first eight points of the second. Graiver and Obar made consecutive 3-pointers, and Graiver drove for a bank shot. Yarmouth drew within seven on a 3-pointer from Katelyn D’Appolonia, but Clement banked home a shot just before the horn for a 28-19 Rangers’ advantage.

“We just kind of took over and started moving the ball really well,” said Obar, a Miss Maine Basketball semifinalist who will play at Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts next year. “We were unselfish and played a great game.”

The Clippers twice got within eight in the third quarter, and with 1:07 remaining McNeil sank a 3 to make it 41-31, but Greely would finish on a 20-4 surge.

Clement sparked it with a 3-pointer late in the third, then made another 3 early in the fourth quarter, the 200th of her career. Her 201st and 202nd followed moments later.

“It would have bothered me a little if I got to 199 and not 200, but for me, it’s all about winning,” said Clement, also a Miss Maine Basketball finalist who will play at Northeastern University next year. “It was awesome to reach that milestone. It’s a sense of accomplishment.”

Graiver hinted at a strong senior season to come by not only scoring 13 points, but also grabbing seven rebounds, dishing out six assists and adding three steals.

“A big part of my game, especially with Mollie and Camille around me, is getting them the best shots I can,” Graiver said. “We were just running and playing together in the second half. When we sprint up the floor and get fast breaks, we succeed.”

D’Appolonia scored 10 points for Yarmouth and McGonagle added nine. After nine straight wins to start the year, the Clippers wound up 9-2.

“It wasn’t our day,” said Yarmouth Coach David Cousins. “It felt like we had a little letdown after our first loss the other night. I can’t complain, but it was a really good year. The kids stepped up and proved we we’re one of the better teams in the state.”

