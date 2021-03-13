GORHAM — Windham held Gorham to nine points in the fourth quarter and held on for a 53-48 win in a girls’ basketball game on Saturday.

The game was tied at 39-39 after three quarters.

Kylie Flanders scored 17 points and Sarah Talon added 15 for the Eagles (3-4).

Olivia Michaud had 15 points and Brylee Bishop 11 for Gorham (6-4).

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

YARMOUTH 64, GREELY 31: Three players scored in double figures for the Clippers (8-2) scored in their win against the Rangers (3-7) in Yarmouth.

Peter Psyhogeos led Yarmouth with 15 points. Matt Waeldner added 14 points and Cam Merrill had 13.

Greely’s Luke Gabloff scored a game-high 18 points.

WAYNFLETE 57, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 33: Chris Saade scored 13 points as the Flyers (6-2) beat the Seagulls (4-4) in Portland.

Jared Johnson added 12 points and Henry Hart finished with 11, including three 3-pointers, for the Flyers.

Ryan Crockett had 12 points for Old Orchard Beach.

VOLLEYBALL

SANFORD 3, MASSABESIC 2: Kora Eckelman had 12 service points and three blocks as the Spartans edged the Mustangs in five sets in an opener in Sanford.

Sage Study had 10 kills, Lillian Findlan eight kills, Tori Lawrence 14 digs and Grace Davie 18 assists for Sanford.

