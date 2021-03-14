YARMOUTH – Pamela Babbitt Parisi passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021 in Yarmouth. She was born on Feb. 17, 1929 in Montreal, Canada, the daughter of Benjamin and Irene True Babbitt. Pam grew up in South Freeport playing with her sisters and cousins in and around Casco Castle neighborhood.

On Oct. 29, 1950 she married Lawrence Parisi at St. John the Baptist church in Brunswick, and made their home in Freeport, then Yarmouth, and spent over 70 years together.

Pam loved cooking (her meatloaf, lasagna, spaghetti sauce and pies were fantastic!), knitting and socializing. She loved picking shrimp by the bushel with friends Evie and Jane, spending time at Toyland with friends like Marti, buying Beanie Babies and other collectibles.

And she spent hours and hours visiting with Rita and other friends at Hannaford. She also spent hours at the Red Wagonwheel Flea Market in Freeport where she enjoyed the company of many antiquarians. Picnicking, shopping trips to Boston with Tata and trips to Hawaii, Europe and other places with her husband Larry, or friend, Gerta brought her joy.

Pam worked at L.L.Bean for several years, followed by Coastal Manor, and then over 10 years at Anthony’s Dry Cleaners before retiring.

She was predeceased by her sisters, Nan of Calgary, Alberta, Canada and Grace of Summerside, PEI, Canada.

Pam is survived by her husband of over 70 years, Lawrence, of Yarmouth; son, Steve of North Yarmouth, daughter, Cindi of Yarmouth; and granddaughter, Kayla of Freeport,, as well as several nieces and nephews and many friends — All will miss her.

Many thanks to all the great people at Coastal Manor who gave her excellent care for the past year.

There will be a graveside gathering and service in late spring or early summer. There will not be any visiting hours, as the family does not wish anybody to risk their health during these trying times.

“Damn, we’re gonna miss her, she was a Spark Plug!”

