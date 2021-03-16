Bridgton Hospital

Benjamin Tucker Babb, born March 3 to Rebecca Tremblay and Aaron Babb of Windham. Grandparents are Michele and Paul Tremblay of Bridgton, Deborah Harris of Calais, and Steven Babb of South Portland. Great-grandparents are Bill and Nancy Harris of Windham, Dorothy Tremblay of Wenham, Mass., and Barbara Pohler of Wells.

Mid Coast Hospital

Sawyer Edward Salcines, born March 4 to Keith Alan Salcines and Maria Kokenos of Arrowsic. Grandparents are Denis and KiKi Kokenos of Easton, Conn., and Craig and Susan Salcines of Granby, Conn. Great-grandparents are Perry Kokenos of Stuart, Fla., and Arlene McGinley of Granby, Conn.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: