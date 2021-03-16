CAMDEN

Mid-Coast Audubon presents talk on finch irruptions

Mid-Coast Audubon and Camden Public Library will host a free online birding presentation on finch irruptions with Matthew Young at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Young worked at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology as project lead on the first Finch Irruptive Bird Survey for Bird Source to launch the Finch Research Network (FiRN) in fall 2020. He will discuss what an irruption is, and highlight Redpolls, Pine Grosbeaks, Evening Grosbeaks, and the distribution and ecology of different Red Crossbill flight calls. He will also introduce FiRN and its citizen science opportunities.

To register, email Julia Pierce at [email protected] to request the Zoom login information.

For listings of other free programs and field trips hosted by Mid-Coast Audubon, visit their website at midcoast.maineaudubon.org/events.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Credit union offers virtual home buyer seminar

Atlantic Federal Credit Union will present a virtual Home Buyer Seminar from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, featuring experienced financial professionals, who will offer insights and provide valuable tips about the home buying process.

Atlantic Mortgage Outreach loan originator and seminar presenter Laurie Gaudreau will talk about what to expect during the loan process, how to prepare for an application, and learn the definitions of real estate jargon.

Those interested in signing up or looking for more information about the event can visit atlanticfcu.com/home-buyer-seminar.html. The seminar is complimentary, but registration is required by Sunday.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Birds-of-paradise expert joins Audubon for talk

York County Audubon will present a free online talk “The Birds-of-Paradise” with Edwin Scholes at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Considered among the most amazing creatures in the world, more than 40 species of birds-of-paradise live in New Guinea’s Indo-Pacific rainforest, one of the largest intact tropical forested areas on Earth.

Scholes is the founder and leader of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Birds-of-Paradise Project and has been studying and documenting them since his first trip to New Guinea in 1999.

The talk is free but advance registration is required by going to yorkcountyaudubon.org to click on the link to receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the program.

BIDDEFORD

Join presentation, discussion on ‘Strong Women of Maine’

In honor of Women’s History Month, Biddeford Cultural and Heritage Center will sponsor the presentation “The Strong Women of Maine,” headed by author Kate Kennedy at 3 p.m. Saturday via Zoom.

Maine has had an abundance of remarkable women who helped to shape the state and communities we live in. Kate will delve into some of them, such as Toy Len Goon, who in 1952 was “ crowned” America’s Mother of the Year, Margaret Chase Smith and her Franco-American heritage, and others who have impacted the state and communities today.

The presentation will be followed by a discussion.

For a Zoom link, email [email protected], call 283-3993, or go to biddefordculturalandheritagecenter.org.

FALMOUTH

Learn about recovery stigma and how to combat it

A virtual program on stigma facing the recovery community will be held by the Episcopal Church of Saint Mary from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Zoom.

Shamed because of their addiction to alcohol and drugs, people in recovery have difficulty finding jobs and re-entering society.

The program will feature Oliver Bradeen, executive director of Milestone Recovery; Sarah Coupe, founder and director of Grace House for Women; and Margo Walsh, founder and owner of MaineWorks.

For more details and the Zoom link, go to the church’s website: smary.org.

WELLS

AARP offering tax help at library

Wells Public Library continues to offer its AARP Tax Assistance program from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at 1434 Post Road.

This service is by appointment only, no walk-ins. Masks are required. To schedule an appointment, email AARP at [email protected]

The library also will offer the following online adult programs this week, via Zoom:

Wishful Reading, a new monthly fiction book group discussion, meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday to dialogue about “The Monogram Murders” by Sophie Hannah. Reserve a copy by calling the library or using the online catalog today! No registration necessary. Email Stefanie at [email protected] for a Zoom invitation.

The Conversational French Language Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for an informal approach to practicing or re-learning French via Zoom. Anyone with a French language interest is welcome to participate. Email Cindy at [email protected] for a Zoom invitation.

The Fiber Arts will meet at 10:30 a.m. Friday via Zoom to work on individual and group projects. All levels and abilities are welcome to join. Email Stefanie at [email protected] for a Zoom invitation.

For more details, call the library at 646-8181.

UNITY

Organizations to host virtual screening of ‘Gather’

Maine Farmland Trust & Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association will host a virtual screening of the film “Gather” at 6 p.m. Thursday via Zoom as part of its winter film series.

This documentary offers an intimate portrait of the growing movement among Native Americans to reclaim their spiritual, political and cultural identities through food sovereignty, while battling the trauma of centuries of genocide. It is the third of three thought-provoking documentary films exploring topics related to food, farming, and social justice. A discussion of the film will follow. Tickets are $5.

To register online, go to story-spaces.com/events/gather-zspt6i.

PORTLAND

Virtual Bicycle Film Festival running through March 21

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is hosting the 20th anniversary of the Bicycle Film Festival, virtually, through March 21, streaming an international selection of the most important short films from the BFF collection. Included are the stories of cyclists from around the world, like a charismatic Ghanian immigrant in Amsterdam who teaches adult women refugees to ride bikes; the first BMX crew in Nigeria; A Black Lives Matter protest ride from NYC to Washington, D.C.; and the struggle of a young woman and her bike in Iran.

A ticket allows you to view this series of short films and panel discussions, that are ongoing through 11:59 p.m. Sunday and streamable via computer, tablet, or smart TV by simply clicking on the link provided via email after purchase.

BFF Maine will include a panel discussion following the films, entitled “Everybody Bicycling Everywhere in Maine.” Topics will cover equipment, skills and safety, route development, commuting, bike-packing and touring, inclusion regardless of age or background, adaptive cycling for people with disabilities, and ideas for blending bicycling into everyday lives. Ticket prices are on a sliding scale of $10-$20, and all ticket prices provide the same content. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine receives a portion of the proceeds. To purchase, go to btt.boldtypetickets.com/events/110520542/bicycle-film-festival-maine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: