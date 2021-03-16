Instead of one topic this week, let’s try and hit as many current business topics as we can, ranging from career opportunities to policy news. Here’s ten things you need to know right now, all in about 100 words or less:

CareerCenter Virtual Career Fairs

Beginning on April 8, the Southern Midcoast CareerCenter (which is based in Brunswick) will be holding weekly virtual career fairs from 2-4 p.m. every Thursday for 17 weeks straight (only skipping April 22). Each fair will feature a specific industry and the CareerCenter just released the schedule through July. John Wagner is the person to contact for interested employers who want five minutes to present to job seekers. Industries for April include: Medical Staffing/Home Care (April 8), IT/Telecommunications (April 15) and Work from Home Jobs (April 29). E-mail [email protected] for more info.

SMMC Supports CTE Task Force LD 680

On Wednesday, the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee will be considering LD 680- An Act to Reestablish the Task Force To Study the Creation of a Comprehensive Career and Technical Education System, a bill presented by Sen. Mattie Daughtry of Brunswick. This bill is the continuation of a bill that passed last session but was never implemented due to COVID-19 and explores the possibility of a four-year technical high school for Career & Technical Education. Our Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber is submitting testimony in support of the bill as it could greatly impact the development of Maine’s skilled technician workforce.

Hannaford Drive Thru Hiring Continues

Hannaford is hiring for their new Cook’s Corner Mall location which is set to open up in June, and they’re conducting interviews behind their downtown Brunswick branch at 35 Elm St. Use that address for GPS, but when you arrive use the Union Street entrance behind the store, as they’re set up for interviews by the loading docks. Interviews are happening March 17 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.), March 19 (12:30-7 p.m.), March 21 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.), March 24 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and March 26 (12:30-7 p.m.).

Income Tax Increases Dominate Augusta Committee Bills This Week

At least ten statewide trade associations have formed a coalition dubbed the Maine Coalition to Defeat Income Tax Increases, and are banding together to oppose specifically proposed bills that would raise income taxes on Maine individuals and businesses. The coalition represents a broad collective of industries including hospitals, auto dealerships, manufacturers, bankers and the Maine State Chamber. Two proposed bills in committee this week include a 3% tax on incomes over $200,000, one proposed bill would increase the highest corporate tax rate from 8.93% to 12.4% and another proposal increases the top individual tax rates. The coalition has many reasons for opposition but some key ones include: increased difficulty of recruiting high-end professionals, and considering the severe losses many businesses took in 2020, increasing income taxes on them right now would hurt their recovery.

SMMC Creating 2021 Guest Guide Book this Spring

The Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber is producing its guest guide again this spring after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic. This guide is a key tourism recruitment tool, and also a relocation guide for those looking to move to Maine. Local businesses can purchase ads to be included in the 15,000 guides that are featured at tourism centers across the state and mailed directly to visitors. Contact the chamber office for more details at (207) 725-8797.

Vaccination Plan Accelerated- Do You Know What to Do?

Gov. Mills has ramped up Maine’s vaccine plan to match President Biden’s goal of making more adults eligible for vaccines sooner. Those aged 60-plus are eligible in March, 50-plus in April and all adults are eligible beginning May 1. Mid Coast Hospital has a vaccination site set up at the Brunswick Parks and Rec Department up on Brunswick Landing but you need to register online at midcoasthealth.com/vaccine or call 1-877-780-7545 or use the automated MaineHealth registration system. We also expect more community vaccination sites to pop up as vaccines become more available.

Maine Business Survey Results Later this Week

As stated last week, the results of the massive 2021 Moving Forward Business Survey conducted in December of 2021 are being released this week. With over 500 Mane business leaders responding to the 36 question survey, it gives a comprehensive view for the business community and legislators about what the long-term outlook was for Maine businesses heading into this year. Look for the report to be released on Thursday with a full column next week.

SMMC Golf Tournament and Awards Program, May 13

Registration is now open for golfers for the SMMC’s Hacker’s Ball golf tournament on May 13 at Brunswick Golf Club. Play starts at 11 a.m. with a socially distanced outdoor gathering to follow. At the gathering, the SMMC will honor several business leaders for their great work in 2020. Golf registration signs you up for the awards ceremony, or if you’re not a golfer, you can join the awards ceremony with other business leaders, outdoors and socially distanced, at 4 p.m. Details on the SMMC homepage at midcoastmaine.com.

Bath-Brunswick Young Professionals Group

Several young professionals have begun to discuss reactivating the Midcoast Edge, a young professionals group in the Bath-Brunswick region. More details to follow, but any young professionals who want to stay updated on the progress of this group can e-mail me at [email protected] to be added to an e-mail list for updates.

Finish Strong

It’s been a heck of a rut that COVID-19 has put us in socially, and this stinks to hear, but if we want to be sure we help our businesses get past this pandemic we need to stay socially distanced for a few weeks more. We all want back to normal, but as we reconnect with friends in the warming weather, let’s just be sure we do it safely for a little while longer. The idea of a regular Fourth of July gathering is too nice for all of us to ruin it now.

Cory King is the executive director of the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber.

