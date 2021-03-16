Westbrook police are hoping that the public can help them locate a Westbrook man who was last seen at his home Monday morning.
Donald Bois, 55, was last seen at his home around 11 a.m. Monday, police said. He may be driving a black, 2012 Chevy Equinox with Maine Conservation plate 8167.
News of his disappearance resulted in an outpouring of support on the Westbrook Police Department’s Facebook page, with more than 60 people commenting and praying for Bois’ safe return.
Anyone, who has seen Bois or his vehicle, is being asked to contact the Westbrook Police Department at 854-0644.
