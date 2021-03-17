KENNEBUNKPORT – Properties in Dock Square could become part of a mixed-use zone, that would allow building owners to have residences on a second story over commercial uses.

The board of selectmen agreed to look at the matter further, with an eye to asking voters if they wished to take that step at the annual town meeting in June.

Planning and development director Werner Gilliam told selectmen that residential mixed use in a number of zones were instituted back in 2015, and the department developed performance standards to go along with the ordinance. But so far, he said, there have been no takers – except for some interest in Dock Square.

“It is one of the areas where this fits pretty well, we have commercial uses there obviously, and a number of properties that are very similar to this,” said Gilliam. He said he is proposing performance standards provisions that would allow the mixed uses as a conditional use within Dock Square, subject to planning board review.

Some properties in Dock Square could benefit, said Gilliam. He pointed out that the performance standards will note that the apartments are intended to be principal residences, not short-term rentals.

“I think it’s a great idea and I am quite surprised we didn’t already have it in the ordinances,” said selectmen board chair Allen Daggett said of the Dock Square proposal. “I’m in favor of it.”

Other members of the board also expressed their approval of the proposal.

“This kind of use is Planning 101 for downtown village areas, to have mixed use. It makes all kinds of sense and it does exist now,” said Town Manager Laurie Smith.

The language of the proposal was scheduled to be discussed by the board on March 25.

