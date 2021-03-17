MECHANIC FALLS — A police officer pulled the driver of a crashed and burning car to safety shortly after midnight Wednesday, Chief Jeffrey Goss said.

Aryn Johnson, 20, of Norway was driving on Lewiston Street near the former Marcal Paper Mill property when the 2015 Nissan Altima struck rocks rolled over, landed on its side and caught on fire, Goss said.

An officer responding to the scene peeled back the windshield with help from a passerby and pulled Johnson from the burning car, Goss said.

In a dashcam video posted to the Mechanic Falls Police Department’s Facebook page, Officer Andre Chasse can be seen pulling at the windshield while the front end of the car is engulfed flames. Because of injures sustained in the crash, the officer carried Johnson away from the vehicle to safety.

Johnson was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

“If not for Officer Chasse’s quick and heroic actions the occupants outcome may not have been the same,” the Facebook post says.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: