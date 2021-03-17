Georgette Farr 1924 – 2021 CLINTON, Ind. – Marie Emiliette “Georgette” Carrier Farr, a few days away from being 97 years old, passed away March 4, 2021. She was born March 23, 1924, in Topsham to George and Fidelia Moreau Carrier. Growing up in an extended family was the foundation for the love she gave to others throughout her life. Georgette attended St. John’s Catholic School and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1942. Traveling to North Carolina, at the age of 19, she married Clifford “Earlon” Farr, 21, on Nov. 27, 1943, before he left with the Army for Europe. Upon Earlon’s return home, the young couple started a family that grew to five children working and playing and living life to the fullest. She and Earlon were long-time residents of Brunswick, until he preceded her in death in 1961. Georgette remained in Brunswick as a widow raising their children until they were old enough to go on their own. While raising the children, she would volunteer at Hawthorne School Library and iron the priest albs and alter cloths for St. Charles Borromeo of All Saints Parish and visited the sick as a member of the Legion of Mary. Taking a refresher course in accounting and bringing up a family as a single parent, led Georgette to work at St. Charles for nearly 21 years as the bookkeeper until she retired at age 65 in 1989. She enjoyed retirement by taking care of her mother, celebrating holidays, visiting her children and grandchildren, and being with friends and family. In 1994 Georgette moved into the Brunswick Housing Authority Woodlawn Towers to live closer to her aging mother. She would volunteer to deliver meals to residents who were unable to get out of their apartments and helped with the weekly holy communions. After her stroke in 2000, she did her exercises with persistence and determination. Accepting this new normal, she continued to be active and looked forward to getting her hair done and going out, especially to restaurants and visiting the seashore. Twenty-five years later, in 2018, Georgette moved to Clinton, Ind., with her daughter Dot and husband, Art, until her passing in 2021. While in Indiana she continued to go out to eat, watch her westerns, do her exercises, and socialize with family and friends. Always accepting life with calm, dignity and grace, she exemplified the integrity of living life to the fullest with her gentle smile and quick wit making life a little easier for those around her. Don’t underestimate Georgette with her frailness, soft spoken voice and quiet demeanor. She repeatedly demonstrated her steely backbone and conviction to do the work required to keep going, no matter how challenging, by offering joy and kindness to one and all. She is survived by her five children and their spouses, Clifford and Pauline Farr, Topsham, Dorothy “Dot” and Art Lindsay, Clinton, Ind., Gail Farr and Jay “Joe” Labbe, Lisbon Fall, Brenda and Thomas Beard, Fairfield, and George and Nancy Farr, Portland; along with 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her father, George Alfred Carrier from Topsham, in 1959, her mother, Fidelia Carrier Lachance from Brunswick, in 1996; and her sister, Lena “Venice” Johnson from East Hartford, Conn., in 2006. With the utmost gratitude for everyone that provided assistance and care for Georgette, the family is greatly appreciative for such enrichment and fondness toward Georgette and her wellbeing. Thank you. A Mass of Christian Burial will be announced in the spring with burial to follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Brunswick. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

Guest Book