The president of Bates College denounced “anti-Asian discrimination and hate crimes” in the wake of “a horrific series of violent attacks in Atlanta” that killed eight people, including six Asian women.

“The events of this week are yet one more bleak reminder that each of us and all of us together are called to bear witness against the violence of racism, to act for justice and to affirm our shared humanity,” Bates President Clayton Spencer said in a message to the college community.

Spencer said that “anti-Asian bias has reached disturbing levels” across the country, citing statistics that show 3,800 hate incidents have occurred in the past year toward Asians, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

The reported cases, she said, represent only “a small fraction of total incidents,” including some that have happened in Maine and to people with ties to Bates. She said that incidents are occurring with “distressing frequency.”

“Asian-identified members of the Bates community have shared with me that they have had direct and personal exposure to these kinds of frightening and deeply harmful experiences at home, on campus and throughout their lives,” she said.

“They also suffer the stress of living in a time and a nation where every day holds the threat of dehumanizing interactions, concern about loved ones, and even physical violence,” Spencer said.

“Whether these acts take the form of verbal harassment, shunning, physical assault, workplace discrimination, refusal of service or online bullying,” she said, “their goal is to undermine the fundamental rights, dignity and belonging of those they target.”

