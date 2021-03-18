The status of Thursday night’s game between the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins in Buffalo is uncertain after both teams placed personnel in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.
The Bruins canceled their practice after a player was placed into the protocol. The Sabres canceled morning practice after a hockey staff member entered the protocol. Both teams are awaiting COVID-19 daily tests results of players and staff before providing further updates.
The development comes a day after the Sabres fired Coach Ralph Krueger, and the practice was supposed to be the first under interim coach Don Granato. Buffalo is in a 0-10-2 slump, matching the third worst in team history. The Sabres have been off since a 3-2 loss at New Jersey on Tuesday night.
The game Thursday night is supposed to be Buffalo’s first this season with a limited number of fans. The team invited 700 local front-line workers, who will be honored as part of the team’s “Hockey Fights Cancer Night.”
The teams are also scheduled to play on Saturday at 1 p.m.
This is the Sabres’ second encounter with COVID-19 this season. Their season was paused for two weeks after an outbreak occurred during a two-game series against the Devils on Jan. 30-31. Nine Sabres players were later placed on the protocol list, including defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, who was bedridden while battling multiple symptoms.
Krueger, who was fired Wednesday after only 97 games as coach, also tested positive for COVID-19. The Sabres are 2-14-2 since returning from the pause, including an active 12-game winless streak that led to Krueger’s firing.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Saco police identify woman found dead on beach
-
Times Record
Georgetown doctor to present online tick talk
-
Business
Maine business survey reveals optimism despite need for more aid
-
Sponsored
Mainers with cancer take control
-
Nation & World
Senate confirms California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as health secretary
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.