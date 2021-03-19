The NHL has paused the Boston Bruins after four more players entered the league’s COVID protocol.

Bruins games Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres and Tuesday against the New York Islanders were postponed, and team facilities are closed until at least Wednesday. They’re the 36th and 37th NHL games to be postponed this season for virus-related reasons.

Boston’s Sean Kuraly was the team’s only player on the COVID list Thursday. The Bruins played Thursday night against the Sabres, who had a staff member enter protocol.

The other four players have not been publicly identified.

Tuesday’s game against the Islanders was scheduled to be the first at TD Garden since last March with fans allowed – at a limited capacity of 12%.

Kuraly’s positive test caused the Bruins to cancel their morning skate Thursday. The Sabres also canceled their morning skate, and the game’s status was in doubt. But after additional testing and contact tracing, it was determined to be safe to play.

Before that, the Bruins’ roster has been largely unaffected this season by COVID. Karsen Kuhlman missed time in the league’s protocols at the beginning of the season, and Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk each missed one game when they were held out of action for what proved to be false positives.

Saturday’s postponement is the third this season between the Bruins and last-place Sabres. Two February games were postponed when the Sabres had an outbreak. The teams are scheduled to play eight times, but Thursday’s game was their first meeting of the season.

