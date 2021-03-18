Re: “Unmasked spring breakers are descending on Florida. Officials are begging them to behave” (March 15):

The last time my college went on spring break, it never really ended. It wasn’t until this February that I was able to move back to campus to take my strictly online classes. Still, as the Washington Post article on unmasked spring breakers mentioned, spring break culture is alive and well in Florida, as if the COVID-19 pandemic is not.

It’s understandable that Zoom-fatigued, socially deprived students are tempted to flock to a sunny place and forget about COVID-19 for a while, but the virus doesn’t melt in the Miami heat. Irresponsible spring break traveling not only puts the communities you are going to in danger, you also risk contracting the virus and spreading it in your hometowns as well. That’s especially concerning since Florida leads the country in cases of the highly transmissible B117 variant.

I hope other students will be responsible in their decision-making, but I also urge universities to acknowledge the temptation of spring break, keep their student bodies accountable and safe and work harder to provide alternatives.

Vaccinations and the promise of a return to pre-pandemic life should give us strength to hold out a little longer, not permission to let loose and cause more damage.

Katharine Barrett

public health intern, U.S. PIRG;

sophomore, Bowdoin College

Brunswick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: