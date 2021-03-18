Re: “Unmasked spring breakers are descending on Florida. Officials are begging them to behave” (March 15):
The last time my college went on spring break, it never really ended. It wasn’t until this February that I was able to move back to campus to take my strictly online classes. Still, as the Washington Post article on unmasked spring breakers mentioned, spring break culture is alive and well in Florida, as if the COVID-19 pandemic is not.
It’s understandable that Zoom-fatigued, socially deprived students are tempted to flock to a sunny place and forget about COVID-19 for a while, but the virus doesn’t melt in the Miami heat. Irresponsible spring break traveling not only puts the communities you are going to in danger, you also risk contracting the virus and spreading it in your hometowns as well. That’s especially concerning since Florida leads the country in cases of the highly transmissible B117 variant.
I hope other students will be responsible in their decision-making, but I also urge universities to acknowledge the temptation of spring break, keep their student bodies accountable and safe and work harder to provide alternatives.
Vaccinations and the promise of a return to pre-pandemic life should give us strength to hold out a little longer, not permission to let loose and cause more damage.
Katharine Barrett
public health intern, U.S. PIRG;
sophomore, Bowdoin College
Brunswick
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
York County teens learn to recognize potential addiction pitfalls, and find their voice with photos in new programs
-
Times Record Opinion
Letter: Calling on Sen. Collins to promote campaign finance, election reforms
-
Times Record
Intertidal: The ocean is a true frontier
-
Business
Plastic surgeon Dr. Therese K. White joins Central Maine Healthcare Oncology Institute
-
Opinion
Commentary: Good news for the planet – protecting public lands and making electric vehicles
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.