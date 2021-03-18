Re: “Rep. Golden only Democrat in Congress to vote against national rescue package” (March 10):

I’m writing to let 2nd District U.S. Rep. Jared Golden know that the benefits that he got in the military were paid for with taxpayers’ money.

The ideals of the Democratic Party were solidified during the Great Depression. A dignified retirement. Health care for one’s family. And a reasonable tuition pay scale for qualified students. These goals are being financed by the American tax payer, not by the tax-dodging corporate class.

If the congressman cannot abide by these beliefs, then he should leave the party and run as an independent. I’m sure we can find a Democrat who believes in our principles.

Kenneth Bailey

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: