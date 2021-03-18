In Bruce Poliquin’s world, down seems to be up, and up seems to be down. In a column in the March 13 Press Herald, he voiced his opposition to HR 1, a bill that passed the House of Representatives on March 8. The aim of HR 1 is to expand voting access and improve accountability and transparency in elections.
The reason the passage of HR 1 is important is that Republican legislators in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills with restrictive voting provisions. It is clear that Republican leaders want to make it harder for people to vote – especially people who might not be able to make it to polling places on Election Day. Not surprisingly, that demographic is overweighted to lower-income groups and people of color.
Poliquin refers five times to supporters of HR 1 with terms like “far left,” “liberal” or “extreme liberal.” He uses these terms like they are profanities. Yet while bashing those of us who support expanding voting access, he has the audacity to state that nothing is more sacred than our constitutional right to vote.
Poliquin apparently believes in “the big lie,” that the election was somehow stolen from Donald Trump. Among several examples he cites, it seems to really bother him that legally cast votes were counted for three extra days in Pennsylvania. Counting legal votes is bad? Making it easier for working people to vote is bad? Down is up? Up is down?
Kevin Carley
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
York County teens learn to recognize potential addiction pitfalls, and find their voice with photos in new programs
-
Times Record Opinion
Letter: Calling on Sen. Collins to promote campaign finance, election reforms
-
Times Record
Intertidal: The ocean is a true frontier
-
Business
Plastic surgeon Dr. Therese K. White joins Central Maine Healthcare Oncology Institute
-
Opinion
Commentary: Good news for the planet – protecting public lands and making electric vehicles
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.