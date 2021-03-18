A tractor-trailer truck carrying wine overturned Thursday morning on the Maine Turnpike in Litchfield. Photo courtesy of Maine State Police

The north lane of Interstate 95 in Litchfield was shut down Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer truck sideswiped an unoccupied Maine Turnpike truck and tipped over, officials said.

The tractor-trailer, which was half-loaded with wine, hit the vehicle around mile-marker 92, according to Maine State Police. The north lanes of the highway were closed around 10:25 a.m.

The driver of the tractor-trailer who was not identified received minor injuries in the crash, police said.

A photo provided by police showed the tractor-trailer tipped on its side along the highway, with wine bottles strewn across the median.

This story will be updated. 

