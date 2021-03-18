The north lane of Interstate 95 in Litchfield was shut down Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer truck sideswiped an unoccupied Maine Turnpike truck and tipped over, officials said.

The tractor-trailer, which was half-loaded with wine, hit the vehicle around mile-marker 92, according to Maine State Police. The north lanes of the highway were closed around 10:25 a.m.

The driver of the tractor-trailer who was not identified received minor injuries in the crash, police said.

A photo provided by police showed the tractor-trailer tipped on its side along the highway, with wine bottles strewn across the median.

This story will be updated.

