The north lane of Interstate 95 in Litchfield was shut down Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer truck sideswiped an unoccupied Maine Turnpike truck and tipped over, officials said.
The tractor-trailer, which was half-loaded with wine, hit the vehicle around mile-marker 92, according to Maine State Police. The north lanes of the highway were closed around 10:25 a.m.
The driver of the tractor-trailer who was not identified received minor injuries in the crash, police said.
A photo provided by police showed the tractor-trailer tipped on its side along the highway, with wine bottles strewn across the median.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sponsored
Mainers with cancer take control
-
Nation & World
Senate confirms California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as health secretary
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Another Tokyo Olympics official resigns for improper comments
-
Health
EU drug regulator finds no overall link between clots and AstraZeneca vaccine
-
Times Record
Midcoast Humane seeks donations for damaged surgical van, tree clean up