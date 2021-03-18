Saco police identified the woman whose body was found Wednesday morning on a beach at Kinney Shores.

Barbara Ellis, 64, of Saco, was found in the surf around 11 a.m. Wednesday. She was declared dead at the scene.

Police have not provided any details about the cause of her death, but said Thursday an autopsy was conducted and her death is not considered suspicious.

