AUGUSTA — Cony Middle and High School’s auditorium looked like a supermarket on Thursday morning.

More than a 1,000 boxes of cereal were lined up in a spiral to create a domino effect as part of the Jobs for Maine Graduates program at Cony to show the impact of philanthropy.

The idea started when JMG teacher Shelley Couture asked the students if they thought of themselves as philanthropists and they did not — Couture said the students immediately started to think they had to make large donations in order to be considered as one.

“The confusion came around the fact that we have to do something big to make an impact,” Couture said. “The students asked, ‘What if we did one big thing?’ Then they realized it’s like a domino. If you have one, it’s plain, if you line up the whole box and knock it over, it’s impressive.”

The students thought large and came up with a goal to feed 1,000 families across central Maine. To do that, the students figured if everyone brought in a cereal box, the goal could be accomplished.

Soon enough, community members, faculty and students raced to bring in the boxes over the two-week window the students set for themselves. The philanthropy event was open to the whole Augusta Public School System and Couture said in the first couple of days, her entire classroom was filled with cereal boxes.

Junior and President of the Career Association, Keygan Wyman, loaded up 140 cereal boxes into his Subaru Outback he described as “full front to back” with the cereal boxes. Wyman spent some of his own money, bringing in six boxes, and the JMG association gave him nearly $200 to spend at Hannaford on the cereal boxes.

“I feel good giving back, especially around this time,” Wyman said. “With COVID and everything, not everyone can go to work.”

One student, senior Zakk Roy, brought in 100 boxes, spending his own money on every one. Since he was the student that brought in the most boxes, Roy was the person to knock down the first box to start the real-life domino effect of the boxes.

“I’ve always liked to give to those that are less fortunate,” he said. “As a junior firefighter, it’s good to give to the community. I hope it goes to people that need it more than me.”

The Cony community raised 1,333 boxes and will donate them to the Augusta Food Bank.

At the event, four students spoke on the fact that Maine ranks 12th in the nation for food insecurity and one out of every six families struggle to put food on the table.

Bob Moore, the executive director of the Augusta Food Bank, said the boxes will feed families for up to four months and families will appreciate the variety of cereal.

“The boxes cost around $3 to $5 each,” Moore told the JMG students. “Now we have about $5,000 we can spend on something else.”

The students were excited about the prize awarded to the classroom that brought in the most cereal boxes – the class will be able to collectively choose someone from administration to get a pie in their face. Many of them had their bets on Principal Kim Silsby.

“I’m really proud of all of their hard work and the help they have done to help hunger across central Maine,” Silsby said.

JMG is a nonprofit organization and has 140 programs in Maine schools.

At Cony, the program is a semester long and students have to qualify to take the course either through IEPs or other factors such as being economically disadvantaged. Through the program, students are taught life skills and how to prepare for life after college regardless of the post secondary option they decide to do.

Couture said the end goal is to help students find a career they are passionate about.

The students at Cony’s JMG challenged Gardiner Area High School and Erskine Academy’s programs to collect 1,000 cereal boxes in a two-week span.

Students at Cony think the winning school will get a cereal trophy, but junior Tyson Tibbetts said bragging rights against would be Gardiner enough.

