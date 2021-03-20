PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Aaron Wise had a six-shot lead during the third round of the Honda Classic, looking poised to turn the tournament into a rout.

Everything went wrong from there, and Matt Jones took full advantage.

The 40-year-old Australian handled the wind at PGA National to shoot a 1-under 69 on Saturday, going to 10 under for the tournament and moving three shots clear of Wise and J.B. Holmes.

“I’m happy to go low with the ball flight and I’m probably a little more conservative when the wind is up,” Jones said. “I’ll probably play a little safer than normal. I’m naturally a very aggressive player. But I think in the wind, I have a tendency to manage the golf course differently.”

Wise played his final 13 holes in 7 over, capped by hitting his tee shot into a quagmire of weeds and muck on the 18th for what became another bogey to cap a round of 75. Holmes (67) broke par for his third consecutive round.

“There really wasn’t anything I really struggled with today,” Holmes said. “I hit everything pretty solid. So, it was just a really good day for me.”

C.T. Pan had a bogey-free 65 – the low round of the day – to get to 6 under, along with Cameron Tringale (69) and Sam Ryder (72). Defending champion Sungjae Im (69) was 5 under, tied with Keegan Bradley (67), Robert Streb (70), Zach Johnson (70), Brice Garnett (70) and Stewart Cink (70).

EUROPEAN TOUR: Justin Harding shot a 7-under 64 in the Kenya Open, giving a two-stroke lead heading into the final round.

Harding was at 16 under overall.

Johannes Veerman of the United States is one of three players tied for second after he carded 9-under 62 for a course record. He’s joined at 14 under by fellow American Kurt Kitayama (66) and Australia’s Scott Hend (68).

