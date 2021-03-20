The Maine Association of Basketball Coaches announced award recipients at the 41st annual Maine McDonald’s High School Senior All-Star Basketball awards ceremony, that was held virtually on March 19.

Emily Archibald of Kennebunk was crowned Miss Maine Basketball.

“This is the highest individual award presented to a male and female high school senior basketball player in the state,” said Peter Murray, president of the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches in a news release. “It is awarded for commitment, dedication and excellence on and off the court throughout a player’s high school career.”

Cash McClure of Maranacook was named Mr. Maine Basketball.

Archibald, who will attend and continue her basketball career at Providence College, is a 6-foot forward who recently surpassed 1,000 career points at Kennebunk High School.

She averaged a double-double in each of her first three seasons with 16.2 points and 14.8 rebounds per game. As a junior in 2019-20, Archibald averaged 20.0 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.6 steals per game.

“Emily is a versatile forward who will fit how we play very well,” said Providence coach Jim Crowley in a November 2020 news release announcing the Friars’ incoming recruits. “She can play every position on the floor and will only get better. She comes from great programs and is a proven leader.”

Archibald joins a Providence College recruiting class that includes Meghan Huerter (Clifton Park, New Tirj), Audrey Koch (North Liberty, Iowa), Olivia Olsen (Niskayuna, New York), Nariah Scott (Holden, Massachsetts) and Kylee Sheppard (Cincinnati).

Heading into her final season at Kennebunk, Archibald had also amassed 848 career rebounds. She is a three-time all-state selection and was named Maine Gatorade Player of the Year in 2020. Archibald also earned Southwestern Maine Activities Association Co-Player of the Year as a sophomore (2019) and Player of the Year in 2020. She played AAU for the Southern Maine Shock.

Academic All-State

A $2,000 scholarship is awarded to one member of the Girls’ All-State Academic Team and one member of the Boys’ All-State Academic Team. Kylie Brown of Boothbay Region High School and Zakary Mills of Penquis Valley High School received the Maine McDonald’s Academic All-State Scholarship awards.

Maine McDonald’s Spirit of the Game

The Maine McDonald’s Spirit of the Game Awards are given annually to high school basketball team members who embody the spirit of the sport, exemplify sportsmanship, inspire their teammates and coaches, and have shown the ability to overcome obstacles and boundaries.

The 2021 Joshua Titus Spirit of the Game Award was presented to Donovan Kurt of Nokomis High School. In March of 2020, Donovan was diagnosed with cancer and after undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments returned to play sports his senior year.

The 2021 Patrick Thibodeau Spirit of the Game Award was presented Gemima Motema and Amanda Kabantu of Portland High School. Amanda and Gemima came to Portland several years ago from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Media Award and Bob Brown Contributor Award

Each year the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches recognizes two individuals who display exceptional commitment to the sport of basketball.

This year’s Bob Brown Contributor Award winner is I.J. Pinkham, who has more wins than any other coach in Maine high school basketball history.

The MABC Media Award was presented to Fred Grant and his team at WHOU.

McDonald’s All-Star games

The 2021 all-star games mark locally-owned Maine McDonald’s 33rd consecutive year as lead sponsor of the event with net proceeds to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Bangor and the Ronald McDonald House Portland. For more information, visit www.rmhcmaine.org.

