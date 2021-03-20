Westbrook police and Maine game wardens located the remains of a Westbrook man in the woods of Standish on Saturday after he had gone missing earlier in the week.

Donald Bois, 55, was last seen at his home on Monday and was reported missing to police the next day.

Police distributed photos of Bois and circulated a stock image of the vehicle he was driving, a black Chevy SUV.

On Friday, someone reported an SUV that resembled Bois’ car parked on an unpaved section of Moody Road in Standish, Westbrook police said Saturday evening. Police initially did not locate Bois nearby, but on Saturday, game wardens searched the area and located his remains.

Police said his death is not suspicious.

