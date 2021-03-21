WINDHAM – Joan L. (Derosier) Daigle of Windham, formerly from Van Buren, passed away March 11, 2021.

Joan lived the rich, full life that we all dream of; she and her partner Richard were united in life and love for 65 years, with a bond that kept them together even when they were apart. For many years Richard worked away from home, leaving Joan to graciously manage the homestead, the children, and the “damn cow”. When they were together, they shared date night. They enjoyed a passion for dancing, and the style and grace they showed on the dance floor was envied by many an onlooker.

She loved to entertain, knowing when to “add water to the soup” to make sure there was enough for everyone. The kitchen was the center of the home, and all of her children learned from her example, and learned her recipes, as Richard took charge of throwing the ployes. She savored a good martini with friends and family, and relished holiday gatherings that were always boisterous and full of laughter. She made amazing pies. Her grandchildren loved taking the four-wheeler into the woods to pick berries for the filling.

Joan graduated college with a degree from Carney Hospital, and worked as a nurse for many years, before ending her career at Borderview Nursing Home in Van Buren. She was organized, efficient and a master of paperwork and patient advocacy.

In her later years she and Richard moved to Windham to be closer to family. She loved traveling to visit her children and grandchildren, and remained independent until the end, thanks to the love and support of those around her. Joan will be missed by many.

She is survived by Richard; and five children.

The family will be holding a private memorial service. A public visitation will be held on Saturday, April 3 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham. To express condolences or participate in Joan’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

