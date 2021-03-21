PORTLAND – Norman R. Sprague, 68, died Feb. 19, 2021 at Maine Medical Center after a long illness.He was born on April 21, 1952, the son of Merle and Pauline Sprague in Pembroke. He attended Pembroke High School and graduated from Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute in 1973, with studies in culinary arts. Norman was known for his delicious cakes, especially his wedding cakes. In retirement, he became “King of the Whoopie Pies” and if you ever tasted one, you’d never forget the scrumptious flavor.Norman had a 31-year long career teaching culinary arts at Westbrook Regional Vocational Center. He loved teaching, and if you were a student in his class, you would always be one of “his kids”. Norman was especially fond of decorating his W.R.V.C. dining room for every holiday, especially Christmas.He and his students catered many functions from The Red Hat Society Luncheons to the Rotary Club Dinners. His work was recognized by the Sam’s Club “Teacher of the Year” award.Norman loved his two German Shepherd, Maggie and Molly. He took them everywhere he went and even had lavish birthday parties for them.Norman was predeceased by his mother and father; and his sister-in-law, Carlene. His life partner, Robert Latham of 49 years, died in the Summer of 2019.Norman is survived by his very good, best friend and caregiver, Gerald Lubio. Gerald helped Norman move to Orlando area in Florida, where they lived for one year. Norman’s failing health necessitated a return to Maine.He is also survived by three brothers, Wendell Sprague of Jacksonville Fla., Roger Sprague and his wife Teresa of Ellsworth, and Alan Sprague and his wife Carol of Perry. Norman also leaves aunts, uncles, nephews, and many good friends.A Celebration of Life will be held sometime in June in Scarborough. I, Gerald Lubio would like to say.. “Norman, you will always be in my heart and I will never forget you, till we meet again, With Love” .. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com. Because Norman loved food and despised hunger, his memory would be well served by donations to a food pantry of your choice.

