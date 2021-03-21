A Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office police dog has received a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vest, to be warn by Hero the dog, was sponsored by VFW Post 7738 of Bath.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a charity whose mission is to provide bullet- and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,210 vests to K9s at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by private and corporate donations.

Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, and weighs around 5 pounds. A single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest.

For more information, call (508) 824-6978 or visit vik9s.org. Contributions may be mailed to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

