Skaters tested out new and refurbished equipment built by a professional skateboarder at the Bath Skatepark in the Midcoast Youth Center after school on Friday, March 12. Professional skateboarder and Maine native┬áJud Heald visited the skate park earlier this month to help build a few new ramps in the indoor skate park connected to the Midcoast Youth Center. The park claims to be the state’s largest indoor skate park over 6,000 square-feet, according to its website.

