Skaters tested out new and refurbished equipment built by a professional skateboarder at the Bath Skatepark in the Midcoast Youth Center after school on Friday, March 12. Professional skateboarder and Maine native Jud Heald visited the skate park earlier this month to help build a few new ramps in the indoor skate park connected to the Midcoast Youth Center. The park claims to be the state’s largest indoor skate park over 6,000 square-feet, according to its website.

