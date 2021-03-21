Four people were arrested on drug charges shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday at the Topsham Nouria Energy gas station and convenience store at 211 Lewiston Road.

“Someone thought that the people’s activities in the store were suspicious and thought they might be on drugs,” said Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan.

During the investigation, Hagan said police seized a 9mm gun, which was unloaded, 10.5 grams of heroin and about 0.27 grams of crack cocaine. Police also found a digital scale, two loaded syringes that tested positive for heroin, and 22 more syringes, Hagan said.

Police charged Jeremiah Munsey, 26, of Lisbon with unlawful possession of a scheduled W drug, a Class C felony punishable by up to five years incarceration and a $5,000 fine. Munsey was also charged with criminal simulation, a Class C felony charge for allegedly trying to scratch the serial numbers off a gun so it can’t be traced, Hagan said.

Munsey was also charged with a misdemeanor charge of violating conditions of release. His bail was set at $1,000 according to a West Bath District Court clerk.

Anthony Teabout, 51, of Biddeford was charged with trafficking in a scheduled W drug, a Class B felony punishable by up to ten years incarceration and a $20,000 fine. He was also charged with violating conditions of release, a Class C felony, and unlawful possession of a schedule W drug which is a misdemeanor crime. His bail was set at $10,000 according to a court clerk.

Tiffany Russell, 29, of West Bath and Amanda Engelbert, 30, with no known address, were both charged with possession of a schedule W drug, a misdemeanor charge. Both women posted a $60 bail fee and were released from the police station Monday, Hagan said. They are scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court on May 11.

Both Munsey and Teabout were taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset where they remained Friday afternoon, according to the jail. They are scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court on May 20.

