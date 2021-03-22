David Raymond Cole, 87, of Kennebunk, passed away March 19, 2021, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, lovingly surrounded by his daughters and granddaughter. He was born Jan. 12, 1934, in Kennebunk, the last of 12 children to Frederick and Grace (Gerrish) Cole.

David attended Kennebunk schools and worked a variety of different jobs throughout his life. Among these jobs, he worked alongside each of his brothers in their businesses, cutting ice, rock drilling and blasting, and roofing. For a period, he worked for the Maine Turnpike Authority and then clearing and yarding woodlots using his beloved team of ponies, Babe and Tonk. Most recently he was a self-employed carpenter and woodworker until his retirement. He married Carol Rose Dennett on June 10, 1955. Together, they created a large family and enjoyed 60 years of marriage until her passing in 2015.

David was a witty jokester who always had something quick and funny to say. Witty comebacks would roll off his tongue so quickly that they’d leave you wondering “how did he have time to think of that?!” He was very kind, and his home was always open to anyone who needed it. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids, many of whom he coined special nicknames for.

Throughout the years, David loved owning and caring for his various farm animals, especially his horses and chickens. In his spare time, he enjoyed rabbit hunting with his brother and their beagles, playing cribbage and other card games, woodworking, and watching the birds from his chair at the big kitchen window. Many people, even strangers, look for and expect him in this window as they drive by and miss him when he isn’t.

David, Carol, and their children’s families spent many weekends camping together at Acres of Wildlife Campground, where they loved to play mini golf and bocce ball and make dough boys around the campfire. He also had a love of collecting model Farmall tractors, reminding him of the tractor his dad owned and used while he was growing up on their family farm.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Grace Cole; wife, Carol Cole; daughters-in-law, Jeanne Cole and Debra Cole; brothers, Marshall Cole, Stan Cole, Charles Cole, Lloyd Cole, and Fred Cole; and sisters, Iva Dowd, Effie Patch, Freda Chadbourne, Alberta Pierce, Fannie Webber, and Laura Palmer.

He is survived by his children, Edward Cole and wife Debbie of Lyman and Florida, Frank Cole of Lyman and North Carolina, Betty Ingham and husband Dana of Kennebunk, Raymond Cole of Kennebunk, and Lorraine Burr and husband George of Kennebunk; sister, Kate Ames of Kennebunk; sister-in-law, Virginia Hatch of Kennebunk; 26 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David’s name to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House at www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/gosnell-memorial-hospice-house.

Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit David‘s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous