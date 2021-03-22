Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 3/24 2 p.m. Community Development Block Grant Allocation Committee
Thur. 3/25 4 p.m. METRO Board of Directors
Thur. 3/25 5 p.m. Joint City/School Finance Committee Meeting
Thur. 3/25 5 p.m. Racial Equity Steering Committee
Thur. 3/25 5:30 p.m. Lyseth Playground Renovation Public Forum
Mon. 3/29 8 a.m. Broadband Planning Committee
Tues. 3/30 7 p.m. Riverton Trolley Park Improvement Plan Meeting
Tues. 3/30 3:30 p.m. Temporary Art Ad Hoc Review Panel (Public Art Committee)
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Freeport Police Beat: March 15-21
-
Portland Forecaster
Half of proposed $125.8 million Portland school budget aimed at addressing inequity
-
Portland Forecaster
Proposal reworks Portland’s eastern waterfront into a public ‘gift’
-
American Journal
Arts Calendar: March 25
-
Sponsored
Start saving now for future expenses with these helpful tips