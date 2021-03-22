Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  3/24  2 p.m.  Community Development Block Grant Allocation Committee

Thur.  3/25  4 p.m.  METRO Board of Directors

Thur.  3/25  5 p.m.  Joint City/School Finance Committee Meeting

Thur.  3/25  5 p.m.  Racial Equity Steering Committee

Thur.  3/25  5:30 p.m.  Lyseth Playground Renovation Public Forum

Mon.  3/29  8 a.m.  Broadband Planning Committee

Tues.  3/30  7 p.m.  Riverton Trolley Park Improvement Plan Meeting

Tues.  3/30  3:30 p.m.  Temporary Art Ad Hoc Review Panel (Public Art Committee)

