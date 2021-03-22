Portland Public Schools is finalizing plans to increase in-person instruction for students throughout the district amidst continued concerns from parents, students and members of the public.

Assistant Superintendent Melea Nalli said options for elementary and middle school students include more partial in-person learning days; extending the time and days students are physically in schools; increasing in-person time for targeted students; and extending in-person learning to four or five days.

Nalli said a decision on which option to chose is expected by the end of this week.

For high school students, Assistant Superintendent Aaron Townsend said the district has stepped back from a proposal that would have offered 4 to 4.5 hours of in-person learning a week for sophomores, juniors and seniors, and instead school leaders are looking into a two-day hybrid approach.

Townsend said the school-specific schedules will be shared with parents and students this week.

The hope is to have the changes implemented prior to April vacation, which begins April 19.

