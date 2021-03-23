FALMOUTH

Easter egg hunt returns

Falmouth Congregational Church will once again host its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday at 267 Falmouth Road.

This year, in order to ensure a safe hunt, the event will be offered in five separate time slots to encourage social distancing among children. Each of the 60-minute events will consist of a magic show or juggling show, followed by an egg hunt. Each attendant needs to wear a mask and bring a basket for each child.

Participants must pre-register in advance at falmouthcongregationalchurch.org/easter-egg-hunt-registration.

For more details, call the church at 781-3413.

KENNEBUNK

Join southern Maine archaeology discussion

The public is invited to visit the Brick Store Museum virtually at 4 p.m. Thursday to hear a panel of archaeologists and citizen scientists talk about archaeological work being done in southern Maine.

This Zoom presentation will include participation by Maine archaeologists Tim Spahr (Cape Porpoise Archaeological Alliance), Dr. Arthur Anderson (University of New England), Dr. Gemma Hudgell (Northeast Archaeology Research Center), Chris Sockalexis (UMaine and Penobscot Nation Tribal Historic Preservation Officer), and Elizabeth Kelley Erickson (citizen-scientist and artist at CPAA), who will discuss recent work in the field, including the discovery of the Cape Porpoise dugout canoe.

Registration is free, donations gratefully accepted to offset stipends for speakers.

To attend, visit brickstoremuseum.org to reserve your spot.

SOUTH BERWICK

Lessons to learn from Maine’s bicentennial

Old Berwick Historical Society will present an online lecture at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday titled “Commemorating Maine Statehood: What can we learn from the bicentennial?”

This illustrated presentation and discussion, headed by Dr. Liam Riordan, explores the statehood process in Maine that culminated in 1820 with formal separation from Massachusetts. That struggle engaged a range of challenging public issues that are still recognizable today.

Participants can register for the online lecture on the Old Berwick Historical Society’s website. Admission is free to members, with a $5 suggested donation for non-members. The lecture is open to the public.

For more details or to register, call 384-0000 or visit oldberwick.org.

CAMDEN

New research considered in Lyme disease program

The Camden Public Library will host Rika K. Keck, of NY Integrated Health and the Global Lyme Alliance Ambassador Program, for an informational, free online presentation about Lyme disease risks and prevention at 6 p.m. March 30 via Zoom.

The program is aimed at bringing to light some of the newest studies and treatments related to Lyme disease. Keck will discuss various co-infections and viral activation that can keep many Lyme-sick individuals misdiagnosed. She will touch on the impact that COVID-19 is having on the Lyme community, and review the “2020 Guidelines for Prevention, Diagnosis, and Treatment of Lyme Disease,” published in November 2020. Participants in the program will also learn how to protect themselves, their children, and pets against a tick bite, and what to do if a tick is found. There will be an opportunity for audience questions at the end of the presentation.

For more information on this and other Camden Public Library Programs, visit librarycamden.org or email [email protected] to request a link to attend.

