Alice Rebecca Cressey 1927 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Alice R. Cressey, 93, died Thursday March 18, 2021 in Brunswick. She was born Sept. 30, 1927 in Brunswick, the daughter of Roy and Rita (McKinney) Webster. Alice has been a lifelong resident of Brunswick, she attended Brunswick schools. In the 1970’s, Alice had worked at Healthtex in Brunswick following retirement from Healthtex. She became a certified crochet instructor for the Evergreens in Brunswick. Alice was a member of the Barean Baptist Church in Brunswick, a member of American Legion Post #202 Auxiliary and she was a Gold Star Mother. Her son James D. Cressey Jr. died serving his country in the Republic of Vietnam. She was also predeceased by her husband James D. Cressey Sr. She is survived by her daughter Coreen R. Neron and her husband David of Lisbon Falls and a son Jeffery A. Cressey of Lewiston; a grandson James L. Neron and his wife Kristen of Brunswick; three great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visiting hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday March 24, 2021 at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St. in Brunswick. A funeral service will follow visitation at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a heartfelt Thank-You to the Staff who cared for Alice at Winship Green Nursing Center in Bath and Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com . In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a memorial contribution to: Winship Green Center for Health & Rehabilitation Activity Fund 51 Winship St. Bath, ME 04530

