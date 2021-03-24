Isaac Frank “Sandy” Huey 1926 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Mr. Isaac Frank “Sandy” Huey was born in Wilmington, Del. on June 13, 1926. Sandy was an alumnus of Galena High School (Maryland) and Perkiomen School (Pennsylvania). He married the love of his life, Carolyn Lynch Huey, on April 7, 1951. Sandy cherished his role as husband, father, and grandfather. He and Carolyn were blessed in this life with a large, loving family and many dear, lifelong friends. They raised their family on Swan Creek Farm in Galena, Md., before retiring to the middle coast of Maine. Retirement didn’t last long for Sandy as he and Carolyn opened the Harpswell Inn, and its accompanying restaurant. Sandy was the Inn’s resident delivery driver and often embarked various errands, trips that his grandchildren delighted in accompanying him because a stop for a treat at the Dairy Queen was guaranteed. Sandy and Carolyn loved a good road trip, crisscrossing the country with visits to family and friends or jaunting up and down the Maine coast on a Sunday afternoon. Sandy continued to farm the land at Swan Creek for many years remaining a member of the Kent County Farm Bureau before focusing on the Inn and remodeling homes. Sandy was an active member of the Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brunswick and served God through his extensive volunteering with the Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, serving as Chairman of the Annual St. John’s Bazaar, and other activities supporting the Parishioners of St. John Church. Sandy was well known for his love of classic films, especially westerns starring John Wayne. You could set your watch by Sandy’s daily glass of Jim Beam over crushed ice enjoyed with friends and family who gathered for happy hour. A favorite activity was reading to his grandchildren and great grandchildren who frequently visited. The consummate family man, Sandy treasured hosting family dinner, ending every Blessing with his much-loved saying, “Grace in the kitchen, Grace in the hall, for God’s sake, don’t eat all.” Sandy is survived by his children, Kathy Huey, Hedgesville, W.Va., Sandra Hennigan, Fairfax Station, Va., Debbie and Aaron Retzer, Hilton Head, S.C., Michael Huey, Philadelphia, Stewart Huey, Lisbon Falls, Christopher and Kim Huey, Elkton, Md., Brian Huey and fiancé Mary Jo Reed, Pownal, Sara and Alex Rose, North Yarmouth; grandchildren, Christina and Andy Cashman, Springfield, Va., Katie and Chris Adsit, Topsham, Robert and Lynn Huey-Plewinski, Hamilton, Va., Troy Retzer, Boston, Casey Retzer, St. John, VI, Laura Rose, Gray, Kaylin Huey, Topsham, Hannah Rose, Old Town, Molly Huey, Topsham, Jonathan Huey, Lynchburg, Va., Caroline Rose, North Yarmouth, Grace Rose, North Yarmouth; great-grandchildren, Alison and Joseph Cashman, Springfield, Va. He was predeceased by his parents, Isaac Franklin and Mary Frances (Johnson) Huey of Massey, Md.; his wife, Carolyn; daughters, Carol Huey, MaryBeth Huey, and son, Joe Hennigan. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com . In lieu of flowers, donations asked to be made to, The Society of Mary, Marist Fathers Senior Fund, Marist Center 4408 8th Street NE Washington, DC 20017-2298

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous